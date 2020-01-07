India to take foreign envoys on Kashmir visit to show ground situation

Representational Image

India will soon take foreign envoys to Kashmir to show the ground situation in the union territory, news agency ANI quoted diplomatic sources as saying on Tuesday. Envoys of several countries will be a part of the group.

The government intends to take groups of senior diplomats representing different regions, including West Asia, and groupings such as the European Union (EU) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to Kashmir. This will be the first such visit organised for diplomats since revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019.