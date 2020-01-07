Tuesday, January 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. India to take foreign envoys on Kashmir visit to show ground situation

India to take foreign envoys on Kashmir visit to show ground situation

India will soon take foreign envoys to Kashmir to show the ground situation in the union territory, news agency ANI quoted diplomatic sources as saying on Tuesday. Envoys of several countries will be a part of the group.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2020 22:55 IST
Representational Image

Representational Image

India will soon take foreign envoys to Kashmir to show the ground situation in the union territory, news agency ANI quoted diplomatic sources as saying on Tuesday. Envoys of several countries will be a part of the group. 

The government intends to take groups of senior diplomats representing different regions, including West Asia, and groupings such as the European Union (EU) and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to Kashmir. This will be the first such visit organised for diplomats since revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News