Follow us on Image Source : PTI Three flights diverted to Jaipur as rainy weather conditions grip Delhi

Due to bad and rainy conditions in the national capital, two domestic and one international flight were diverted and several other flights were delayed on Wednesday evening at the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to rain, followed by strong winds.

According to airport sources, the sudden change in weather impacted the flight operations at IGI. At least three flights including an International flight are being diverted to Jaipur airport.

"All the diversions happened between 5.55 pm to 6.20 pm as the weather was bad and safe landing was not possible," he said. Both flights from Sharjah to Delhi and flight from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Jaipur, he added.

Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, bringing down the temperature and delivering the much-needed respite to people.

People in Rohini, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar reported hailstorms around 2 pm along with a bout of rain and strong winds. Earlier in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, warning of a dust storm, thunderstorm, or hail storm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometers per hour in the national capital.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News