First voter of Independent India, Shyam Saran Negi passes away

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Negi cast his first vote on October 23, 1951.

Himachal Pradesh: Shyam Saran Negi, 106, the first voter of independent India passed away at his native place in Himachal Pradesh's Kalpa on Saturday. Earlier he cast his 34th vote for the 14th assembly elections in the state through postal ballot. Negi cast his first vote on October 23, 1951, in Kalpa polling station. Negi has voted almost 16 times in the Lok Sabha elections. Last year also, he cast his vote for the Mandi parliamentary bypolls.

On the day he cast his last vote Negi had asked the people of the country to exercise their right to franchise to strengthen democracy. "The young voters should consider their duty to vote and contribute to strengthening the nation," said Negi.

Talking about the departed soul, PM Modi tweeted, "This is commendable and should serve as an inspiration for the younger voters to take part in the elections and strengthen our democracy."

CM Jairam Thakur too offered his condolences and said, "Saddened to hear the news of the demise of Shyam Sharan Negi Ji, the first voter of independent India and who belonged to Kinnaur. While performing his duty he cast his postal vote for the 34th time on November 2, this will always be emotional."

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Himachal polls: State records its highest voter turnout at 74%; voting across 68 seats ends peacefully

Latest India News