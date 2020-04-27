Image Source : PTI First coronavirus positive case reported in Jamtara, Jharkhand

First confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported from Jamtara district of Jharkhand. State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni has confirmed that Jamtara has become the latest district in the state to report a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The minister also confirmed that the total number of cases in Jharkhand has risen to 83.

As many as 13 people in Jharkhand have recovered from the disease while 3 have died.

Total number of coronavirus cases in India are closing in on 28,000. Over 6,000 people have recovered from the virus while 872 people have succumbed to the illness.

