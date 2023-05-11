FIR against former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, his family for defrauding of Rs 81 crore

Follow us on Image Source : ASHNEER GROVER INSTA FIR against former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against former BharatPe managing director, Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and family members, including Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain for Rs 81 crore alleged fraud. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the company BharatPe.

According to police sources, the couple is accused of transferring Rs 81 crore from the company's account to the accounts of their acquaintances and relatives by making fake invoices. The police will soon interrogate both in this matter.

Serious cognizable criminal offences

The FIR has been registered against them under eight sections of serious cognizable criminal offences, including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at EOW police station.

BharatPe on FIR

“We welcome the registration of an FIR by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police in the Company’s complaint in relation to the criminal offences by Mr. Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and other family members. For the last 15 months, the Company has been facing a vicious and malicious campaign run by Grover against the Company, the board and its employees,” BharatPe in a statement.

“The registration of the FIR is a step in the right direction which unearths various suspicious transactions made by the family for their personal pecuniary gains. This FIR will now enable the Law enforcement agencies to investigate deeper into the criminality and bring the culprits to books,” it said.

“We have full faith in our country's judicial and law enforcement systems and are optimistic that this case will reach its logical conclusion. We will continue to extend all possible cooperation to the authorities. MZM legal is advising us (BharatPe) on the criminal case,” it added.

