Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal issues clarification, says 'my statement on PM Modi was misinterpreted'

Image Source : PTI Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

After making a controversial statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has issued a clarification. The farmer leader was lambasted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he stated that "the graph of Prime Minister has risen considerably after Ram Temple, so it has to be brought down."

However, after the statement went viral, Dallewal clarified that his statement was "twisted" and it does not mean the way it is being presented. "I wanted to say that it is necessary to launch a movement to bring down the pride of this government, the Prime Minister and the atrocities being committed against us, but my statement was misinterpreted," he added.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal's statement on PM Modi

Earlier, a video surfaced in which Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that the farmers' protest has been launched to bring the graph of PM Modi's popularity down after Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha'. The video had surfaced a few days ago when farmers were about to launch their protest. "PM Modi's graph has gone too high after Ram Mandir... there is very little time... we need to bring down his graph...," Jagjit Singh Dallewal had said.

Haryana CM Khattar objects to Dallewal's statement

Objecting to Dallewal's statement, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today (February 15) said that the kind of tactics being used by farmers to press for their demands will only help boost the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is a political statement. Will the people stop supporting PM Modi if such a huge protest is organised? Rather, they are increasing that graph further. A message is getting circulated in the public that this is not the right way to protest. We will worry about law and order in Haryana and in this we think that even 30-40 people can go to Delhi with their demands. It does not look appropriate that 200-400 people on their tractors wants to enter the National Capital," he said.

Bharat Bandh on February 16

It should be mentioned here that the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has called for a Bharat Bandh on Friday, citing a host of unmet demands of farmers. Besides farmers' groups, traders and transporters have also been asked to support the cause and observe a work strike that day, said Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the BKU.

On the objective for the strike call, Tikait said there are several reasons for it. "The chief among reasons is the law on MSP Guarantee, unemployment, the Agniveer scheme, the pension scheme is also a big issue in the country for the people retiring from service," Tikait added.

(With PTI inputs)

