ED files charge sheet against ex-Punjab CM Channi's nephew in sand mining case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday filed a charge sheet against the nephew of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in an illegal sand mining case. The agency also named one more person in the charge sheet filed on March 31 under money laundering charges in the court of Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) judge, Rupinderjit Chahal, in Punjab. The court has fixed April 6 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The federal agency has charged Sections 3 (offence of money laundering), 4 (punishment for money laundering), 44 (offences triable by special courts) and 45 (offences to be cognisable and non-bailable), of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey and his associate Kudratdeep Singh.

Honey was arrested on the intervening night of February 3 and 4 by the ED, and as per rules, the agency had to file a chargesheet against him within 60 days. The ED had on January 18, days before the Punjab Assembly elections, conducted raids against Honey and others at 10 locations.

ED has also seized more than Rs 10 crore, Gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of alleged land mafia Honey, and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

The ED had declared the recoveries after it concluded its two-day raid conducted at the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates in over a dozen places in Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot.

The federal agency had also raided the premises of the accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, the owner of Pinjore Royalty Company, and his partners and shareholders Kanwarmahip Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh on January 18 and 19.

The raids were also conducted at the premises of Randeep Singh, the owner of Providers Overseas Consultants Pvt Ltd and its other Directors and shareholders including Bhupinder Singh and Sandeep Kumar.

