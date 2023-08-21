'Hugs', 'tears': Emotional moments at Delhi airport as families receive 17 youths return from Libyan jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 17 youths return from Libyan jail

An emotional situation was seen at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after the kin of 17 Indian youths, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, who were released from Tripoli Jail in Libya last month, received them on Sunday night.

Relatives of returnees hugged them with tears in their eyes as they came out from legal trouble in Libya.

They were in Libya for the past six months because of unscrupulous travel agents who duped them on the pretext of sending them to Italy.

One of the returnees said that the conditions in Libya are worst than hell. They expressed their happiness on their arrival in India.

Violence in Libya

Libya has been witnessing violence incidents in the last few months over power sharing. Libyan security forces patrolled the streets and fanned out across Tripoli on Wednesday, a day after clashes between rival militias killed at least 45 people in the country's capital. The fighting was some of the most intense to shake Tripoli this year and in addition to the 27 deaths, over 100 people were wounded. The clashes erupted late on Monday between militiamen from the 444 brigade and the Special Deterrence Force, and continued into Tuesday evening. Since 2014, Libya has been divided between rival administrations in the east and the west, each supported by an array of well-armed militias and different foreign governments.

