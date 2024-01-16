'Election is dangerous when you don't see any challenge': Amit Shah to Lok Sabha clusters in-charges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with BJP's Lok Sabha clusters incharges asked all the party workers to work hard saying an election is more dangerous when you don't see any challenge in front.

The former BJP chief asked them not to be complacent and to work hard by dividing categories at each booth and further improving booth management.

Amit Shah also asked workers to add new people to the party. He said if good leaders of other parties want to come in agreement with the ideology of the BJP then include them.

Amit Shah further said, "...We have right on Lord Ram... he has been at the core of the party's ideology. BJP has always followed the ideals of Lord Ram. If anyone tries to spoil the atmosphere, BJP workers should not let it spoil... Lord Ram is ours."

Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in April-May this year.

