ED raids Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oroan's son, others in liquor case

Jharkhand: In a major crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted multiple searches at premises linked to Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oroan's son Rohit Oraon. Along with this, the central probe agency also raided others as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged liquor scam in the state.

According to official sources, about 34 premises in the state capital Ranchi, Dumka, Deoghar and Godda districts are being covered by the officials along with a security cover of the CRPF.

Raids at premises of senior Oraon

The premises of the senior Oraon are being covered as the father and the son live at the same location. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

"The details on whom and where the ED is raiding, and in which case, these details will come to light later. All I can say is that the Ed is doing its job, and there is no need of anyone's interference," said BJP Ranchi MLA CP Singh on the ongoing raids in the state.

Rameshwar Oraon represents the Lohardaga (ST) assembly seat

Rameshwar Oraon, 76, represents the Lohardaga (ST) assembly seat of the state that he won on a Congress ticket. He holds the charge of finance, planning and commercial tax in the Jharkhand cabinet led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Rameshwar Oraon has earlier served as a Union cabinet minister too under the then prime minister Manmohan Singh and is a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1972 batch. The current investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

