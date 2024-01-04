Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) ED raids Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar, ex-INLD legislator in illegal mining case probe

ED raids in Haryana: The Enforcement Directorate today (January 4) raided locations of Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar, former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) legislator Dilbag Singh and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in Yamunanagar district of the state, official sources said.

As many as 20 locations of the two politicians and linked entities in Yamuna Nagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh, and Karnal are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The money laundering case stems from several FIRs of the Haryana Police registered to probe alleged illegal mining that took place in Yamuna Nagar and nearby districts in the past.

More details are awaited in this regard.

