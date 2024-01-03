Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case: NIA conducts raids at 31 locations in Haryana, Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered on December 5, 2023.

Karni Sena chief murder case: Almost a month after the chilling murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at 31 locations in Haryana and Rajasthan in connection with the case. The case was recently handed over to the probe agency by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The NIA was entrusted with the responsibility of probing the murder owing to the involvement of high-profile gangsters. Following their assumption of the case, the investigative agency also interrogated the suspects. Meanwhile, subsequent raids are being carried out based on the information gleaned during these interrogations.

Gogamedi was killed on Dec 5

On December 5, Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house by three men. One of the assailants was also gunned down by his accomplices, police said. Shooters Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji were arrested in a joint operation of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Rajasthan Police from a hotel in Chandigarh, five days after the incident. On Facebook, gangster Rohit Godara -- said to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang -- has claimed responsibility and said Gogamedi was killed for "backing" his enemies.

Police nabbed shooters from Chandigarh

Five days after the incident, the Jaipur Police had arrested three men, including two shooters, for their alleged involvement in the case. The arrest came after they were caught from Chandigarh in a joint operation conducted by the Rajasthan Police and the Delhi Police. According to the police, the accused were brought to Jaipur amid tight security and taken to the Sodala police station. Speaking to reporters, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George said that the shooters -- Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore -- along with their accomplice Udham Singh were held from sector 22 in Chandigarh.

Gogamedi formed Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena

It should be mentioned here that Gogamedi formed Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after he was expelled from Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 over differences with its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi. Both these outfits had protested against Deepika Padukone starrer "Padmaavat" in 2018 over alleged distortion of historical facts about the Rajput community. Many of his videos regarding these incidents had also gone viral.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Rajasthan govt takes 'bulldozer action' on shooter Rohit Rathore's house who killed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi