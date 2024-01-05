Illegal foreign-made arms, Rs 5 crore: ED raids locations of Haryana Congress MLA, ex-INLD legislator

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rs 5 crore cash was recovered

The Enforcement Directorate raided locations of Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar, former INLD legislator Dilbag Singh and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in Yamuna Nagar district of the state, official sources said. While Panwar is a member of the Haryana Assembly from Sonipat, Singh has represented the Yamuna Nagar seat from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

The ED teams are escorted by armed personnel of central paramilitary forces. Image Source : INDIA TVMany sophisticated guns were also recovered Image Source : INDIA TVNumber of foreign-made sophisticated guns were also recovered Image Source : INDIA TVMoney was allegedly from illegal mining

The money laundering case stems from several FIRs of the Haryana Police registered to probe alleged illegal mining of boulders, gravel and sand that took place in the past in Yamuna Nagar and nearby districts even after the lease expiry period and court's order. Image Source : INDIA TVRs 5 crore cash was also recovered