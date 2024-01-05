Friday, January 05, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Illegal foreign-made arms, Rs 5 crore: ED raids locations of Haryana Congress MLA, ex-INLD legislator

Illegal foreign-made arms, Rs 5 crore: ED raids locations of Haryana Congress MLA, ex-INLD legislator

As many as 20 locations of the two politicians and linked entities in Yamuna Nagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh, and Karnal are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2024 10:17 IST
Rs 5 crore cash was recovered
Image Source : INDIA TV Rs 5 crore cash was recovered

The Enforcement Directorate raided locations of Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar, former INLD legislator Dilbag Singh and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in Yamuna Nagar district of the state, official sources said. While Panwar is a member of the Haryana Assembly from Sonipat, Singh has represented the Yamuna Nagar seat from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

The ED teams are escorted by armed personnel of central paramilitary forces.India Tv - Many sophisticated guns were also recovered

Image Source : INDIA TVMany sophisticated guns were also recovered
India Tv - Number of foreign-made sophisticated guns were also recovered
Image Source : INDIA TVNumber of foreign-made sophisticated guns were also recovered
India Tv - Money was allegedly from illegal mining
Image Source : INDIA TVMoney was allegedly from illegal mining

The money laundering case stems from several FIRs of the Haryana Police registered to probe alleged illegal mining of boulders, gravel and sand that took place in the past in Yamuna Nagar and nearby districts even after the lease expiry period and court's order.India Tv - Rs 5 crore cash was also recovered

Image Source : INDIA TVRs 5 crore cash was also recovered

The central agency is also probing alleged fraud in the 'e-ravan' scheme, an online portal that was brought by the Haryana government in 2020 to simplify collection of royalties, and taxes and to prevent tax evasion in mining areas.India Tv - 4/5 kg gold biscuits were also recovered

Image Source : INDIA TV4/5 kg gold biscuits were also recovered
India Tv - More than 100 liquor bottles were also recovered
Image Source : INDIA TVMore than 100 liquor bottles were also recovered
Related Stories
ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning in money laundering case

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning in money laundering case

Fresh ED summons to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case, asked to appear on Jan 5

Fresh ED summons to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case, asked to appear on Jan 5

Forex violation case: ED searches premises of former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son

Forex violation case: ED searches premises of former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News