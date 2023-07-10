Twin earthquakes shake Jammu and Kashmir's Doda region; no damage reported

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Twin earthquakes in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda region

Earthquakes in J&K: Two earthquakes shook Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district Monday morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first quake occurred at 5.38 am which was of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale. Meanwhile, the officials said there are no immediate reports of any damage.

The epicentre was said to be 10 km below the surface of the earth in the Doda region. It occurred at latitude 33.15 degrees north and longitude 75.68 degrees east, the NCS said. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 05:38:54 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.68, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir (sic)," it wrote on Twitter.

The second quake

The second quake occurred at around 5:43 am which was of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale. The epicentre was 8 km below the surface of the earth. It occurred at latitude 33.15 degrees north and longitude 75.70 degrees east of the Doda region

Doda witnessed multiple tremors in last one month

According to officials, 12 tremors with varied intensity have jolted Doda since June this year. A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the district on June 13, causing cracks in dozens of buildings, including houses.

Earlier on June 14, an earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Katra town in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:20 at a depth of 10 km, 81 km ENE of Katra.

A day earlier on June 13, earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region and parts of north India, reports said. According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, (EMSC), an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale occurred 30km southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir. The tremors were felt for almost 20 seconds.

