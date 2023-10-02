Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Meghalaya's North Garo Hills

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV An earthquake hit Meghalaya on October 2

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the northeastern state of Meghalaya on Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake was reported at around 6:15 pm from the North Garo Hills.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 02-10-2023, 18:15:18 IST, Lat: 25.90 & Long: 90.57, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North Garo Hills, Meghalaya (sic)," it wrote on 'X'.

The epicentre was around 3 km from Resubelpara, the district headquarters. The jolt was also felt in nearby states such as Assam and the northern part of West Bengal and Sikkim. "We have not received any report of loss of life or damage to property," said an official of the disaster management authority.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property. It should be noted here that the northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

