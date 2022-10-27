Droupadi Murmu presents 'Silver Trumpet', 'Trumpet Banner' to President Bodyguard at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@RASHTRAPATIBHVN Droupadi Murmu presents 'Silver Trumpet', 'Trumpet Banner' to President Bodyguard

Highlights The ceremony was held on the occasion of 250th anniversary of the President Bodyguard's raising

President Murmu haild PBG for their outstanding military traditions

The PBG was established in 1773 as the Governor-General's Bodyguard

Silver Trumpet​ ceremony: At a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu presented the President's Bodyguard (PBG) with 'Silver Trumpet' and 'Trumpet Banner'.

After the ceremony, the President also lauded the commandant, officers, junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and other ranks of the President's Bodyguard (PBG) for the outstanding parade display, maintenance of well-groomed horses, and for magnificent ceremonial attire.

In her brief remarks, she went on to say that the 250th anniversary of the President Bodyguard's raising and the nationwide celebration of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" make this ceremony all the more noteworthy.

President Murmu hails PBG

According to a statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President also praised PBG for their outstanding military traditions, professionalism, and discipline in all of their missions. The nation is proud of them, she claimed.

President Murmu also expressed her confidence that they will work tirelessly, obediently, and valiantly to uphold the Rashtrapati Bhavan's greatest traditions and serve as an ideal example for other regiments of the Indian Army.

About President's Bodyguard (PBG)

The PBG was established in 1773 as the Governor-General's Bodyguard (later the Viceroy's Bodyguard), making it the oldest unit in the Indian Army.

It also holds the special distinction of being the only Indian Army military unit authorised to carry the President's Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner as the President of India's personal guard.

This distinction was conferred on the PBG in 1923 by the then Viceroy, Lord Reading, on the occasion of the Bodyguard completing 150 years of service. Each succeeding Viceroy, thereafter, presented the Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the bodyguard.

On January 27, 1950, the regiment was renamed the President’s Bodyguard. Every president has continued the practice of honouring the regiment.

Rather than a coat of arms, as was the practice in the colonial era, the monogram of the president appears on the Banner.

Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, presented his Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to the PBG on May 14, 1957.

The President’s Bodyguard, as it is known today, was raised in Banaras (Varanasi) by the then Governor-General, Warren Hastings. It had an initial strength of 50 cavalry troopers, later augmented by another 50 horsemen.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Droupadi Murmu to present 'Silver Trumpet', 'Trumpet Banner' to President's Bodyguard today

Latest India News