President Election 2022: A look at NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu's political career

President election 2022: The BJP parliamentary board on Tuesday named Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election.

BJP president JP Nadda announced her name at a press conference following a meeting of the party top brass.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the meeting.

Announcing Murmu's name, Nadda said that the BJP is trying to build a consensus among all the parties.

A look at Droupadi Murmu's Political and Professional career.

Droupadi Murmu, President candidate of BJP-NDA

Educational Qualification: B.A ( Ramadevi Women’s College Bhubaneswar)

Year Post 2015-2021 Governor of Jharkhand State 2013 National Executive Member S.T. Morcha, BJP till April,10th, 2015. 2013 Again Elected as District President , Mayurbhanj (West), BJP till April, 10th 2015. 2010 District President, Mayurbhanj (West), BJP 2007 Awarded as "Nilakantha Award" for The Best MLA of the year 2007 by Legislative Assembly of Odisha 2006-2009 State President S.T. Morcha, BJP 2004-2009 Member of Legislative Assembly, Rairangpur, Odisha 2002-2009 National Executive Member S.T. Morcha, BJP 2000-2004 Member of Legislative Assembly, Rairangpur, Odisha and became Minister of State (Independent Charge), Odisha, Department of Transport and Commerce 2002-2004 Animal Husbandry Department Govt.of Odhisa 2002-2002 Department of Fisheries Govt.of Odhisa 1997 Vice-President State S.T. Morcha, BJP 1997 Won As Councilor and became Vice-Chairperson Rairangpur

Droupadi Murmu's service career

1979-1983: Served As junior Assistant in irrigation and power Dept, Govt of Odisha

1994-1997: Honorary Assistant Teacher at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur

Murmu (64), a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Opposition had earlier in the day announced former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post. The poll is slated for July 18, counting of votes on 21.

