President Election 2022: A look at NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu's political career

Highlights
- BJP named its tribal leader and former Jharkhand Guv Droupadi Murmu as its candidate for President
- Droupadi Murmu served as Governor of Jharkhand between 2015-2021
- President Election will take place on July 18, counting of votes on 21
President election 2022: The BJP parliamentary board on Tuesday named Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election.
BJP president JP Nadda announced her name at a press conference following a meeting of the party top brass.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present at the meeting.
Announcing Murmu's name, Nadda said that the BJP is trying to build a consensus among all the parties.
A look at Droupadi Murmu's Political and Professional career.
Droupadi Murmu, President candidate of BJP-NDA
Educational Qualification: B.A ( Ramadevi Women’s College Bhubaneswar)
|Year
|Post
|2015-2021
|Governor of Jharkhand State
|2013
|National Executive Member S.T. Morcha, BJP till April,10th, 2015.
|2013
|Again Elected as District President , Mayurbhanj (West), BJP till April, 10th 2015.
|2010
|District President, Mayurbhanj (West), BJP
|2007
|Awarded as "Nilakantha Award" for The Best MLA of the year 2007 by Legislative Assembly of Odisha
|2006-2009
|State President S.T. Morcha, BJP
|2004-2009
|Member of Legislative Assembly, Rairangpur, Odisha
|2002-2009
|National Executive Member S.T. Morcha, BJP
|2000-2004
|Member of Legislative Assembly, Rairangpur, Odisha and became Minister of State (Independent Charge), Odisha, Department of Transport and Commerce
|2002-2004
|Animal Husbandry Department Govt.of Odhisa
|2002-2002
|Department of Fisheries Govt.of Odhisa
|1997
|Vice-President State S.T. Morcha, BJP
|1997
|Won As Councilor and became Vice-Chairperson Rairangpur
Droupadi Murmu's service career
1979-1983: Served As junior Assistant in irrigation and power Dept, Govt of Odisha
1994-1997: Honorary Assistant Teacher at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur
Murmu (64), a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The Opposition had earlier in the day announced former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post. The poll is slated for July 18, counting of votes on 21.
ALSO READ | President election 2022: Droupadi Murmu, tribal leader & ex-Jharkhand Guv, is NDA's Presidential candidate