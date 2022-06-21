President election 2022: Draupadi Murmu, tribal leader & ex-Jharkhand Guv, is NDA's Presidential candidate

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tribal leader Draupadi Murmu is BJP-NDA's choice for President.

President Election 2022: Draupadi Murmu, a tribal leader and former Jharkhand Governor, has been named as BJP-led NDA's choice for the next President of India.

The announcement was made by BJP chief JP Nadda after the party's parliamentary meeting attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah among other leaders in Delhi.

If elected, Draupadi Murmu will be India's first tribal and second-ever female President.

She will also be the first President of India, hailing from the state Odisha, if elected.

Earlier in the day, Yashwant Sinha was named as President candidate by the Opposition.

Announcing NDA's candidate for India's next President, JP Nadda said that BJP parliamentary board discussed 20 names for presidential nominee, it was decided to pick someone from east India, a tribal and woman.

