'Hit-and-run' law protest: Several petrol pumps shut due to hampered supply in Bhopal, others face long queues

Long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps in various parts of the country on Tuesday (January 2) morning, as the Transport Association and drivers protested against the stringent 'hit-and-run' provision in the new penal law. People were seen lining up at the petrol pump in various cities to get the tanks filled. A wave of protests swept through several states as the drivers and truckers expressed their dissatisfaction against the new law.

According to the new law which replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC) provides up to 10 years of punishment for fleeing the spot of accident and not reporting the incident.

Long queues at petrol pumps in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala as Transport Association, drivers protest against new law on hit and run cases.

Long queues were also witnessed at petrol pumps in Nagpur.

Protests in Maharashtra

At the Majiwada petrol pump, the busiest in Thane city, it tppl abput an hour to fill petrol and diesel here due to large number of vehicles. People from Bhiwandi and Mumbra cities were also seen coming here to buy petrol. Fuel vehicles have not arrived at Majiwada petrol pump for the last 2 days. If fuel is not supplied by noon, this petrol pump will also be closed by 4 pm, the officials said.

Many petrol pumps in Thane and its surrounding cities are either closed or there is very little fuel left in these petrol pumps.

Protests in Madhya Pradesh

Several petrol pumps were shut in Bhopal due to interruption in supply of the fuel today while several others continued to face long queues since morning. People headed to the pump to get their tanks filled with the apprehension of crunch in fuel due to protests. Drivers of commercial vehicles, including trucks and tankers, stopped work in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday and blocked roads at some places to protest against the provision in the new penal law regarding hit-and-run accident cases involving motorists.

Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh appealed to the agitating drivers to discuss the issue with the government.

"Enacting a law doesn't mean it was made to take penal action against them. They should sort out the issue through discussions. We will talk to them," he said, adding that the government will ensure smooth movement of people and vehicles on priority.

Drivers also blocked the Mumbai-Agra National Highway and a few roads in Indore, affecting the movement of vehicles and essential commodities.

Protests in Chhattisgarh

Drivers of commercial buses and truckers on Monday stopped work and staged protests at several places in Chhattisgarh demanding the withdrawal of the provision in the new penal law. The protests caused inconvenience to several commuters and also affected the transportation of goods to an extent.

