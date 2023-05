Avoid calls from unknown numbers, social media: DRDO's strong advisory to officials

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has issued a strong advisory to its officials asking them not to take calls from unknown numbers and to avoid social media platforms. The advisory has come after a senior DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was arrested for allegedly being in touch with a Pakistan Intelligence Officer and leaking confidential information after he was apparently honey-trapped.

The scientist had also contacted an Indian Air Force employee of corporal rank.

"We have been issuing advisories and holding lectures by experts on maintaining cyber discipline but this incident has happened," senior DRDO officials said.

"After the arrest of senior scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, we have issued a strong advisory to all our personnel to maintain cyber discipline like not taking calls from unknown numbers of foreign numbers," they said.

A special court in Pune on Tuesday remanded Dr Pradeep Kurulkar, arrested on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, in judicial custody till May 29.

Kurulkar, a director at one of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) labs in Pune, was arrested by the Maharashtra police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 3.

During the hearing, Kurulkar requested for some medicines, as he has a problem of high blood sugar, and home food. The court permitted that he be given medicines, but refused his request for food to be delivered from his home. The court sent Kurulkar in judicial custody for next 14 days.

On Monday, the special court extended his police custody till Tuesday after the prosecution said his mobile phone needs to be analysed.

The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a “Pakistan Intelligence Operative” through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said last week, adding it was a case of honeytrap.

After his arrest, an offence under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act was registered against Kurulkar.

The prosecution earlier informed the court that they seized a phone on which a PIO (Person of Indian Origin) agent had messaged the accused using an Indian number.

Kurulkar had allegedly travelled to five to six countries on a diplomatic passport and the prosecution wanted to know whom he met during those trips.

