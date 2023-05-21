'Congress has always neglected the OBC community'- Amit Shah at Modi Samaj event in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shah slams Congress over OBC row

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah slammed Congress alleging the grand old party ignored OBC community at the national convention of Modi Samaj organized in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"Congress has always neglected the OBC community. It is BJP that is working for them. Congress ruled the country for 56 years but did not develop them (OBC community), but PM Modi worked for them in past 9 years. The PM comes from a poor family so, he understands the pain of the poor," Shah said.

OBC community was at the centre of Indian politics since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lost his membership of Parliament over his alleged derogatory remarks against 'Modi surname'. Modis are part of OBCs and BJP cashed the opportunity to attack the Congress alleging that Gandhi insulted OBCs.

Congress should also apologise to OBCs: BJP

Soon after the court order against Gandhi in the Modi surname defamation case, BJP said the Congress has finally shown its faith in the judicial system as Gandhi appeared before the court and it should now also apologise to backward classes for "insulting" them.

Congress hits back at BJP

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in March claimed Rahul Gandhi rightly called the "absconders" associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi "thieves" but the BJP is projecting his remarks as anti-OBC. He claimed not a single person from Other Backward Classes (OBC) turned "absconder" after taking the country's money.

"Absconders are those people who are associated with the BJP and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. Rahul Gandhi has rightly called them thieves. What crime has he committed by raising the issue of Rs 20,000 crore in Adani's (industrialist Gautam Adani) companies," Singh asked while talking to reporters.

After Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP after a court in Surat convicted him in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, BJP staged protests across the country claiming the Congress leader had insulted the OBCs.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a poll rally targeted the Modi government over ignoring the OBC community.

