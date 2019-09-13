Friday, September 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Setback to DK Shivakumar in money laundering investigation, ED custody extended

Setback to DK Shivakumar in money laundering investigation, ED custody extended

A Delhi court has extended ED (Enforcement Directorate) custody of Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar. He will be in custody till September 17.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2019 18:16 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar

A Delhi court has extended ED (Enforcement Directorate) custody of Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar. He will be in custody till September 17.

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress MLA from Kanakapura, was in ED custody for past 10 days. He was taken into custody after his questioning on September 3. Shivakumar faces allegations of money laundering.

DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya was also questioned by the ED on Thursday (September 12). 

On Friday, Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Shivakumar's custodial interrogation after the Enforcement Directorate sought 5-day extension of his custody.

The judge told the ED that it should take care of Shivakumar's medical requirements first and only then ask him questions.

Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, was produced before a Delhi court on the expiry of his 9-day custodial interrogation.

 

(With PTI inputs)

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWill only reply in court on Babri Masjid: Kalyan Singh Next StorySaradha Scam Case: CBI officials reach former Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar's residence  