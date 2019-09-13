Setback to DK Shivakumar in money laundering investigation, ED custody extended

Image Source : PTI Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar

A Delhi court has extended ED (Enforcement Directorate) custody of Karnataka Congress MLA DK Shivakumar. He will be in custody till September 17.

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress MLA from Kanakapura, was in ED custody for past 10 days. He was taken into custody after his questioning on September 3. Shivakumar faces allegations of money laundering.

DK Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya was also questioned by the ED on Thursday (September 12).

On Friday, Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Shivakumar's custodial interrogation after the Enforcement Directorate sought 5-day extension of his custody.

The judge told the ED that it should take care of Shivakumar's medical requirements first and only then ask him questions.

Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, was produced before a Delhi court on the expiry of his 9-day custodial interrogation.

(With PTI inputs)