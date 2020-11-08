Days after ban, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says 'can burst crackers for 2 hours

Image Source : PTI Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Amid cracker ban in several states ahead of Diwali, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that the government would allow the people to sell and burst crackers for 2 hours. However, he didn't mention the dedicated time for cracker sale and burn on Diwali.

"Coronavirus cases are rising along with pollution, so we have to take tough decisions regarding crackers. Yet, we are giving relaxation of 2 hours for those who want to sell crackers and burst them. Traders can sell crackers during these 2 hours," Khattar told the reporters.

Corona cases are rising along with pollution, so we have to take tough decisions regarding crackers. Yet, we are giving relaxation of 2 hours for those who want to sell crackers & burst them. Traders can sell crackers during these 2 hours: Haryana CM ML Khattar on cracker ban pic.twitter.com/zlyUFNZCUV — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage