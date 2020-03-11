Dilip Pandey appointed AAP chief whip in Delhi Assembly

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
MLA Dilip Kumar Pandey was appointed as Aam Aadmi Party's chief whip in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. 

New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2020 21:52 IST
MLA Dilip Kumar Pandey was appointed as Aam Aadmi Party's chief whip in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. The assembly secretariat on Wednesday issued a notification, stating that Speaker Ram Niwas Goel recognised the Timarpur AAP MLA as the chief whip of the party with immediate effect.

"The Speaker has recognised Dilip Kumar Pandey, Member of the Legislative Assembly, as Chief Whip of the majority party in the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with immediate effect..." the notification stated.

Earlier this month, the Arvind Kejriwal government-appointed first-time MLA Raghav Chadha as vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). 

