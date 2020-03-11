Northeast Delhi violence: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's 3 associates arrested

Image Source : PTI Tahir Hussain's 3 associates arrested

Three associates of suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain have been arrested in connection with the communal riots in northeast Delhi which claimed 53 lives and injured over 200, police said on Wednesday. Abid, a resident of Dayalpur, and Mohd Shahdab and Rashid Saifi, both from Nehru Vihar, were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday, they said.

They were with Hussain on February 24 during the violence in the district, the police said.

The Crime Branch on Monday arrested Hussain's brother Shah Alam in connection with the riots. Three other people, who were sheltering Alam, were also arrested.

Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police last week after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the violence over the new citizenship law.

ALSO READ | Delhi violence: ED books Tahir Hussain, PFI for money laundering

ALSO READ | HC asks Tihar authorities to consider media house plea to interview Nirbhaya convicts