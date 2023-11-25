DGCA issues circular over reports of planes losing GPS signal over Middle-East

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Aviation watchdog DGCA has issued a circular to airlines and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), concerned over reports of civilian aircrafts may be flying blind over parts of Middle East, laying down measures to deal with threats from jamming and spoofing of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). Several reports have emerged lately regarding the alleged spoofing of navigation systems of civilian aircrafts while flying over parts of the Middle East. The DGCA circular provides comprehensive mitigation measures and action plans for aircraft operators, pilots, Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP) and air traffic controllers.

This includes the development of contingency procedures in coordination with equipment manufacturers and assessing operational risk by conducting a safety risk assessment. AAI is the country’s ANSP, and air traffic controllers also come under it.

In a release on Friday (November 24), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that it has released an advisory circular on GNSS interference in the airspace. It said that the circular underlines the emerging threats of GNSS jamming and spoofing, various geographical areas where it was observed, and its potential impact on aircraft and ground-based systems.

What is GNSS spoofing and jamming?

GNSS spoofing and jamming refers to attempts to manipulate a user’s navigation system by giving false signals. The DGCA had formed an internal committee on October 4 in the wake of reports of GNSS interference over airspace in the Middle East lately.

The committee reviewed the situation, sensitised operators, and started discussions with leading experts from around the world on the matter.

DGCA action

After taking inputs into account, the DGCA said that the recommendations have been included in the circular for tackling the emerging threat considering best practices, latest developments and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) guidance on the matter.

Besides, the circular provides a mechanism for ANSP to establish a threat monitoring and analysis network in close coordination with DGCA for preventive as well as reactive threat monitoring and analysis of reports of GNSS interference to generate valuable insights with data and new developments to have a robust and immediate threat response.

According to DGCA, the aviation industry is grappling with uncertainties due to new threats and reports of GNSS jamming and spoofing.

The circular gives the much-needed guidance and clarity to all concerned with a practical roadmap and action plan to deal with the threat of GNSS interference in airspace in an effective manner, it added. GNSS is vital for aircraft navigation.

