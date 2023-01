Follow us on Image Source : PTI air india

The airline regulation body, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued an advisory to airlines in order to control rude and unruly passengers.

As per the advisory, airline staff will face action if they fail to act against passengers who behave inappropriately.

This comes in the wake of widespread outrage over a passenger urinating on another on a recent Air India flight.



