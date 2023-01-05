Air India passenger urinating case | DGCA issues show cause notices to airline, pilots and crew members

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE DGCA issues show cause notices to pilots, crew members New York-Delhi flight

Air India news: In the latest development to the Air India passenger urinating case, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday issued show cause notices to the airline, crew members and pilots of the New York-Delhi flight.

"A show cause notice has been issued to the Accountable Manager of Air India, the Director of in-flight Services of Air India, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations," the DGCA said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Nov 26, 2022

The incident of passenger misconduct occurred on the AI-102 flight on November 26, 2022. However, the DGCA was made aware of the incident on January 4, in which a male passenger behaved disorderly and allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger.

"For fact-finding, DGCA sought the details of the incident from Air India and on the basis of the reply of the airline, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to the handling of an unruly passenger on board have not been complied with," the DGCA added.

Airline's conduct appears to be unprofessional: DGCA

According to the DGCA, the concerned airline's conduct appears to be unprofessional and has caused a systemic breakdown.

"Prima facie it lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable Aircraft Rules 1937, Civil Aviation Requirements on 'Handling of Unruly Passengers', Cabin Safety Circular, Air India Operations Manual, Air India Safety and Emergency Procedure Manual and Air India Quick Reference Handbook and is devoid of empathy," the statement reads.

(With ANI inputs)

