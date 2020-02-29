'Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro...' slogans heard at Rajiv Chowk metro station, 6 detained

Six boys were heard saying 'desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro' at Rajiv Chowk metro station (Representational image)

The Delhi Police has detained around six boys who were heard raising slogans, 'Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maro saalon ko' at Delhi's busiest metro station Rajiv Chowk at around 12:30 pm. All 6 have been detained and interrogation is underway. The incident has surfaced just days after Delhi violence which has so far claimed lives of 42 people while scores have been injured.

Similar slogans were heard during Delhi election campaign when BJP's Anurag Thakur, who is the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, was banned from campaigning for 72 hours after he egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan — "shoot the traitors" — and lashed out at those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

As Delhi is slowly returning to normalcy, the Kejriwal-led AAP government on Saturday issued an advisory to the people asking them to report hate-mongering messages that are being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media pages.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police had said that strict action will be taken against those who are found circulating or sharing provocative statements, hate-mongering messages, or spreading rumours to incite situation in the national capital.