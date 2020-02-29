Ishrat Jahan, ex-Congress municipal councillor, arrested for inciting violence during Delhi riots

Image Source : INDIA TV Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan sent to 14-day judicial custody for inciting violence during Delhi violence by giving provocative speeches against CAA.

Former Congress Municipal Councillor Ishrat Jahan has been detained for allegedly trying to incite people during northeast Delhi violence by giving out provocative speeches. She has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Ishrat Jahan was protesting against the CAA for the past 50 days in Khureji Khas area of Delhi.

As the crackdown on rioters is underway, the Delhi Police has so far arrested 23 people for inciting riots in the national capital while hundreds have taken under preventive detention.

Normalcy is also slowly returning to the riot-hit Northeast Delhi after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent killing earlier in the week killing at least 42 people. A total of 148 FIRs have been registered so far.