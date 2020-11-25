Delhi woman arrested for duping people by offering government job

Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Delhi women arrested for duping people by offering government job.

The Delhi Police has arrested a person named Vishakha Gulati in an alleged government job scam case. One of the victims named Vijay alleged that he met Vishakha Gulati daughter of Ashok Gulati resident of C-124 Sarita Vihar through Sunanda (another victim). According to victim's version, Vishakha informed him that due to coronavirus pandemic, the government did not conduct fresh open recruitment in government jobs and that Delhi government has authorised her to recruit. Vishakha said she is working under SDM Sarita Vihar. The complaint was filed on November 24, 2020 and a case was filed under IPC Section 420.

The victim further said, Vishakha Gulati shown him her I-card, appointment letter and C-form issued by SDM. Believing the version of alleged, complainant got confidence on her promises and that she can give job to him and any of his relatives. She asked for documents such as Aadhaar Card, address proof and educational qualifications certificates, bank account details and demanded Rs 13,000 from each person through google pay/phone pay in her and her father Ashok Gulati's account.

They were also directed to give resignation to their previous employer. After taking money from them they were provided appointment letter/I-Card of home guard, data entry operator and Assistant manager account and finance post.

The complainant further told that she said that they will be asked to join at various places and some will be directed to work from home and some of them will be working from her office, or at her residence Sarita Vihar.

A number of complainants have come forward namely: 1) Bhim Kumar 2) Archana Chauhan 3) Sunita 4) Surendra Panigrahi 5) Sunanda Raut 6) Sachin Panigrahi 7) Priyanka Pani Grahi 8) Kedar Dhal, reported the matter to police and also levelled the same allegaions that Vishakha Gulati have cheated them to provide job in Civil Defence. They said she also issued forged Job Card/I-d card having logo of Delhi Police and Civil Defence.

So far in the investigation, 11 fake ID cards issued by alleged to complainant have been seized.

Vishakha Gulati, 48 (divorce proceedings with Vijay Kumar Sharma undergoing) MBA in HR from Noida pursuing PG from IGNOU, previously worked in HR and administration has been arrested while further facts regarding involvement of her father, 74, are being varified. Her father is a retired Havells India president having a website as prima facie seems that this is the case of multi-victim as more victims may come forward. Further investigation is underway.

