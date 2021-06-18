Delhi reports 165 new Covid cases; active count below 2,500

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi reports 165 new coronavirus cases

Delhi on Friday reported 165 new coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.32 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,900. As many as 14 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.22 percent.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 212 cases and 25 deaths with a positivity rate of 0.27 per cent. It had on the previous day registered 228 cases with a 0.32 per cent positivity rate and 12 deaths.

On Thursday, the city logged 158 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent, and 10 deaths, indicating a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to the coronavirus infection. On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 76,480 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi L-G, CM discuss action plan to tackle possible 3rd wave of COVID-19

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting on Friday to discuss the roadmap and an action plan to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

A state-level task force, more healthcare staff and a special task force for treatment or children are part of the Delhi government's action plan to deal with the third wave, the chief minister's office tweeted.

During the meeting, the L-G and the chief minister also discussed bed and oxygen management, availability of drugs and COVID-19 vaccination, the CMO said.

The case tally stands at 14,32,033 in the national capital, including 14,04,688 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 2,445, of which 698 are in home isolation.

