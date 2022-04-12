'Delhi remote control', Opposition criticises Kejriwal over meeting Punjab bureaucrats in CM Mann's absence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal was criticised by opposition parties over meeting to Punjab officials in absence on CM Bhagwat Mann.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with Punjab officers in the absence of Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann has sparked a controversy. Opposition parties are now alleging that Kejriwal is the de-facto CM and he is controlling Punjab from Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had recently won the elections in Punjab by a big margin.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had recently met the top officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), where, among other officials, the state's chief secretary and power secretary were also present.

Soon after the meeting, senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter to say that this move was a "clear breach of federalism" and an "insult to Punjabi pride".

He tweeted: "Punjabs IAS officers summoned by @ArvindKejriwal in CM @BhagwantMann’s absence. This exposes the Defacto CM & Delhi remote control. Clear breach of federalism, insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify. (sic)"

Arvind Kejriwal's move was also criticised by former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. In a tweet, Amarinder Singh said that his worst fear has happened.

Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and said: "Worst was feared, worst happened. @ArvindKejriwal has taken over Punjab much before it was expected to happen. That @BhagwantMann is a rubber stamp was a foregone conclusion already, now Kejriwal has proved it right by chairing Punjab officers' meeting in Delhi."

Punjab Congress CLP leader Pratap Singh Bajwa also criticised the government and said: "This Punjab govt being run from Delhi and not from Chandigarh. Two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal called Punjab's Chief Secretary, Power Secretary (to Delhi). This is unconstitutional and is indirect control on Punjab."

