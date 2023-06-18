Delhi Police, FBI, Interpol arrest 6 who duped US citizens posing as fake drug officers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

New Delhi: American intelligence agency FBI, Interpol and Delhi Police have together arrested 6 people while carrying out a major operation. The accused used to pose as officers of the American Drugs Enforcement Administration from India and Uganda and duped american citizens from of $20 million.

Vatsal Mehta, Parth Armakar, Deepak Arora and Prashant Kumar, all of them have been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Gujarat and Uttarakhand, and 2 more of their accomplices have been caught in Canada and America.

These people posing as officers of the American Drugs Enforcement Administration duped US citizens. The calls were being made from India and Uganda. In order to nab them, Delhi Police, FBI and Interpol jointly executed the operation.

"These people used to call the victims that during the investigation on Mexico border, pornography material related to some children had been found, their name has also been attached in it, fine will have to be paid or big action will be taken against them, said HCS Dhaliwal, CP, Special Cell.

According to the police, the mastermind of the gang is Vatsal Mehta, while his accomplice Parth Armakar was running call centers in Uganda and India and calls were being made to American citizens from these call centers. They used to call victims as Uttam Dhillon who used to sell American drugs.

