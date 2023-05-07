Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police arrests 15 associates of gangster Deepak Boxer in one month

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested 15 associates of gangster Deepak "Boxer", in the last one month, said officials on Sunday (May 7). "Boxer" was nabbed in Mexico and brought to Delhi on April 5. He was arrested by Delhi Police after deportation from Mexico.

Boxer has been interrogated by the special cell. He has been arrested in MCOCA case and brought on 14 days of police custody remand by NDR Special Cell. During the course of his lengthy interrogation, the gangster has revealed his involvement in more than two dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion.

15 associates arrested

“Accused Deepak Boxer has been interrogated at length and he disclosed his involvement in more than two dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion. During the investigation of the case, his 15 associates have been arrested,” Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H G S Dhaliwal said.

The associates who have been arrested are Deepak Pahal (26), Ravinder Pahal (21), Vikram Dahiya (27), Sachin Mann (30), Sandeep Narwal (32), Gavin Grang (30), Amit Gulati (31), Dinesh Mathur alias Karala (35), Kapil alias Gaurav (32), Rohit alias Moi (28), Vijay Mann alias Kapil (26), Yogesh alias Tunda (30), Ankesh Lakra (35), Mehfooz Khan alias Bhura (47) and Mohd. Junaid (25).

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Mehfooz Khan alias Bhura Dalal (47) and his associate Mohd. Junaid (25), both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, had helped gangster Deepak get a fake passport and other forged documents to flee aboard, said police.

According to the police, the duo facilitated Deepak to get fake passport and other documents in the name of Ravi Antil, a resident of Moradabad. On their instance, 15 passports, seven Aadhaar cards, seven PAN cards and six voter cards have been recovered.

Role played in escape of Jitender Gogi from custody

According to the police, during his interrogation, Deepak revealed that in 2015, Deepak Bajana introduced him to gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who was then evading arrest. Deepak Boxer wanted to make big name and joined the Gogi gang. After Gogi was arrested in 2016, his associates planned to get him escaped from the police custody, the official said.

"Gangster Deepak, along with some associates of Gogi, had boarded the bus in which Gogi who was in police custody was travelling, while two cars carrying other gang members followed the Haryana Roadways bus. When the bus reached Sakol, Bahadurgarh, the two cars intercepted it. While a gang member threw red chilli powder in the eyes of police personnel, Deepak, along with others, snatched arms and ammunition from them and freed Gogi," Dhaliwal said.

Role in escape of Kuldeep Fajja from custody

According to the officials, gangster Deepak also revealed that in March 2021, on the directions of Gogi, the gang members, including him, had planned to get Kuldeep Fajja escaped from police custody while he came to GTB Hospital for a medical check-up.

“Deepak Boxer did the recce of GTB hospital and logistic was organized. When Kuldeep Fajja was brought for a medical check-up, they all attacked the police personnel and freed Kuldeep Fajja from custody. Police fired in retaliation and their associate Ravi was killed and Ankesh Lakra was injured. Deepak Boxer and Fajja robbed one bike and absconded. Later Kuldeep Fajja was killed in an encounter by the team of NDR, Special Cell,” he said.

Boxer, his associated arrested in MCOCA case

It is pertinent to mention that a case under Section 3/4 MCOC Act at P.S Alipur Delhi has also been registered against the ‘Organized Crime Syndicate’ led by accused Jitender Gogi (now dead) and his associates.

Members of this Organized Crime Syndicate are involved in heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and others. There are more than 60/70 cases against the members of this Organized Crime Syndicate. During the investigation, 16 members of this Organized Crime Syndicate have been arrested by the special cell in this case.

Six charge sheets have already been filed before the Court and the case is pending trial. The charge has already been framed against 15 accused. Accused Deepak Pahal alias Boxer (26) was declared Proclaimed Offender in this MCOCA case.

Deepak Boxer has been arrested in MCOCA case and brought on 14 days police custody remand by NDR Special Cell. He has been interrogated at length and he has disclosed his involvement in multiple murders, attempts to murder and extortions. Further investigation of the case is in progress.

