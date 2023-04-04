Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Police Special Cell team detains most-wanted gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico

Delhi Police Special Cell team on Tuesday detained Delhi's most-wanted gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico. The special cell team of Deli Police succeeded in the mission with the help of the FBI. As per reports, Deepak Boxer was absconding in many cases. He might be brought to India in a day.

Delhi Police Sources on Tuesday informed that "Delhi Police Special Cell team detained gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico with the help of FBI. He was absconding in many cases including the murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines & might be brought to India in a day."

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has succeeded in detaining a gangster for the first time outside the country. The team arrested Deepak Boxer, one of the country's top ten gangsters, near Mexico with the help of the American intelligence agency FBI and Interpol. According to Delhi Police sources, Deepak can be brought to India in a day or two.

The search was on for the boxer in connection with the murder of builder Amit Gupta in Delhi's Civil Lines. Deepak Boxer was out of the country for a long time. After the murder of Jitendra Gogi in Rohini court, Deepak Boxer was commanding the Gogi gang.

Deepak fled to Mexico in January 2023 via Kolkata by making a fake passport in the name of Ravi Antil. The address of Moradabad, UP was given on the passport. To catch Deepak, a team was formed under the supervision of the Special Commissioner of Special Cell, HGS Dhaliwal. Deepak Boxer, who came into the limelight after the release of Gogi from police custody, Gogi gang has a nexus with Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Deepak came into the limelight in 2016 after Gogi was rescued from Delhi Police custody in Bahadurgarh.

