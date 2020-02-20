Delhi shootout: Man killed after 50 bullets fired inside car, cops suspect gang war

Unidentified assailants shot dead a man who was travelling in an SUV in Delhi's Rohini area near Kanjhawala on Wednesday night, police said. As per reports, the accused were also travelling in a four-wheeler.
The victim has been identified as Anchal alias Pawan, officials said.
As per Delhi police, around 40-50 rounds of bullets were shot at the victim by unidentified assailants. The victim died on the spot, cops informed.
दिल्ली में एक बार फिर गैंगवार। जमानत पर रिहा हुए अपराधी अंचिल की कार को बीच सड़क पर रोक कर बदमाशों ने अंचिल की कार पर ताबड़तोड़ 50 गोलियां चलाई। अंचिल की मौके पर ही मौत। @indiatvnews @dcprohinidelhi pic.twitter.com/COdGIJSr0X— Sonu Kumar🇮🇳 (@Sonu_indiatv) February 19, 2020
Cops say the victim, Anchal alias Pawan, was released from jail 3 months ago in an attempt to murder case. Police suspect it to be a gang-war case and also sees the involvement of Deepak Teetar gang.
