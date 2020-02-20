Delhi shootout: Man killed after 50 bullets fired inside car, cops suspect gang war

Image Source : KUMAR SONU, INDIA TV Anchal alias Pawan who was shot dead in Delhi on Wednesday

Unidentified assailants shot dead a man who was travelling in an SUV in Delhi's Rohini area near Kanjhawala on Wednesday night, police said. As per reports, the accused were also travelling in a four-wheeler.

The victim has been identified as Anchal alias Pawan, officials said.

As per Delhi police, around 40-50 rounds of bullets were shot at the victim by unidentified assailants. The victim died on the spot, cops informed.

Cops say the victim, Anchal alias Pawan, was released from jail 3 months ago in an attempt to murder case. Police suspect it to be a gang-war case and also sees the involvement of Deepak Teetar gang.

