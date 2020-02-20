Thursday, February 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi shootout: Man killed after 50 bullets fired inside car, cops suspect gang war

Delhi shootout: Man killed after 50 bullets fired inside car, cops suspect gang war

Unidentified assailants shot dead a man who was travelling in an SUV in Delhi's Rohini area near Kanjhawala on Wednesday night, police said. As per reports, the accused were also travelling in a four-wheeler.

Kumar Sonu Kumar Sonu
New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2020 8:11 IST
Anchal, Pawan, Delhi, Delhi Shooting incident
Image Source : KUMAR SONU, INDIA TV

Anchal alias Pawan who was shot dead in Delhi on Wednesday

Unidentified assailants shot dead a man who was travelling in an SUV in Delhi's Rohini area near Kanjhawala on Wednesday night, police said. As per reports, the accused were also travelling in a four-wheeler.

The victim has been identified as Anchal alias Pawan, officials said.

As per Delhi police, around 40-50 rounds of bullets were shot at the victim by unidentified assailants. The victim died on the spot, cops informed. 

Cops say the victim, Anchal alias Pawan, was released from jail 3 months ago in an attempt to murder case. Police suspect it to be a gang-war case and also sees the involvement of Deepak Teetar gang. 

ALSO READMass shooting in Germany's Hanau kills 8, several critically injured

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News