BREAKING: ED names AAP MP Raghav Chadha in supplementary chargesheet in liquor scam case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday named Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha in the supplementary chargesheet in Delhi liquor scam case. However, the leader has not been named as an accused. Two more leaders - Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain have already been named in the chargesheet.

According to the chargesheet, Manish Sisodia's PA C Arvind named Raghav Chadha in his statement. C Arvind said in his statement that there was a meeting at the residence of Manish Sisodia in which Raghav Chadha, Excise Commissioner of Punjab, Excise Officer and Vijay Nair were also present.

This is a breaking story

