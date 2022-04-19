Tuesday, April 19, 2022
     
  4. Heatwave alert! One of the two warmest days of season in Delhi today: IMD

Heatwave alert! One of the two warmest days of season in Delhi today: IMD

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
New Delhi Published on: April 19, 2022 22:02 IST
delhi heatwave, heatwave alert, delhi news, delhi heatwave news
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: A tourist uses an umbrella to shield herself from the scorching sun on a hot summer day

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that today is one of the two warmest days of the season. The other was April 11, informed IMD scientist RK Jenamani.

"April 11th and 19th were recorded as the two warmest days of this season in Delhi-NCR. Lodhi Road, Safdarjung, and Palam airport had a maximum temperature of 42.6°C on both dates", he told news agency ANI.

Earlier, he said that the major spell of a heatwave in northwest India has come to an end and the temperature is likely to decrease by two to three degrees due to the increased presence of clouds

Speaking to ANI on April 12, Jenamani said, "The major spell of the heatwave is over. The heatwave will be remit from tomorrow in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The impact of the heatwave was most seen in Delhi on April 9, 10, and 11. It was the highest in the first 15 days in the last 72 years. In Delhi, the heatwave remained for nearly 13 days."

(With ANI Inputs)

