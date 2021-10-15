Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Man's body with chopped hand found near farmers' protest site at Singhu Border

In a shocking incident, the body of a young man with the left wrist chopped off was found near main stage of protesting farmers at Singhu border. The man was brutally murdered and his body was found hanging from a barricade near farmers' protest site on Friday morning.

The incident has caused a huge outrage among the farmers who were initially not allowing the police to visit. However, officials of the Kundli police station were later allowed to take the body to the nearby civil hospital.

According to reports, Nihangs - a 'warrior' Sikh group - are being accused of murdering the 35-year-old man, which took place in Kundli in Haryana's Sonipat district.

They reportedly thrashed the young man - who is not yet identified - to death, hung the body on the police barricade and then cut off the wrist for allegedly desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikhs' holy book.

The police have not yet commented on the gruesome incident.

Farmers have been protesting at Singhu (on the border with Delhi) for over a year now againts the centre's new farm laws; several farmer camps have been set up on the border over the past months.

