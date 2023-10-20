Friday, October 20, 2023
     
  Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor launch LIVE: PM Modi to travel 30-KM in 'Namo Bharat' train
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor launch LIVE: PM Modi to travel 30-KM in 'Namo Bharat' train

Passenger services on the priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will commence from October 21 onwards. Initially, the rapid train service will be available at five stations in Uttar Pradesh.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2023 10:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station in Uttar Pradesh. He will also flag off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India. At around 12 Noon, PM Modi will preside over a public programme in Sahibabad where he will address the gathering on the occasion of the launch of RRTS in the country. 

  • Oct 20, 2023 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    It will be the fastest train in India so far: Philipp Ackermann

    German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann said, "I am very honoured and privileged to be here today...It is a fabulous project, the fastest train in India so far. It's a shuttle train that comes under NCRTC from Meerut to Delhi. It runs at a speed of 160 km/hr. It is run and operated by a German rail company Deutsche Bahn... I think it is a very interesting project also in the context of climate change, in the context of environmental protection because public transport will take away traffic from the roads. Germany and India have concluded the Green & Sustainable Partnership for Development. I think this is a very important step also. It makes it more carbon-free in a way...It is a fantastic addition to the NCR..."

  • Oct 20, 2023 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

  • Oct 20, 2023 9:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Congress targets PM Modi over naming of RRTS trains as 'Namo Bharat'

    The Congress took a swipe at PM Modi over the naming of trains of the RRTS as 'Namo Bharat', saying there is "simply no limit to his self-obsession". Reacting to it, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, "After Namo stadium now Namo trains. "There is simply no limit to his self-obsession. A cricket stadium in Ahmedabad is named after Prime Minister Modi." Another Congress leader, Pawan Khera, said, "Why even put Bharat? Just change the name of the country to Namo and be done with it."

  • Oct 20, 2023 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    PM Modi to board one of the 'Namo Bharat' trains

    PM Modi is expected to travel 30-KM in 'Namo Bharat' train. As the first passenger, he will go from Sahibabad to Duhai station and come back from there.

  • Oct 20, 2023 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    To be named 'Namo Bharat'

    Official sources have said that trains of the RRTS, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Friday, will be known as 'Namo Bharat'.

  • Oct 20, 2023 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    What is RRTS

    The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by Prime Minister Modi on March 8, 2019. In line with his vision to transform regional connectivity in the country through construction of new world-class transport infrastructure, the  Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project is being developed, PMO said. READ MORE

     

  • Oct 20, 2023 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Inauguration today

    The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is slated to be inaugurated today (Friday)

