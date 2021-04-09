Image Source : PTI Delhi records highest single-day spike of 8,521 COVID-19 cases; death toll reaches 11,196

Delhi on Friday recorded as many as 8,521 fresh coronavirus cases, the sharpest daily spike this year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 7.06 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,196. Thirty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 1,09,398 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ | Delhi schools shut till further orders, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces

The case tally stands at 7,06,526 in the national capital, including 6,68,699 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 26,631, of which 13,188 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ | More young people getting infected in current wave of COVID-19 in Delhi: Experts

ALSO READ | 35 AIIMS staff members including doctors, nurses test Covid positive

ALSO READ | Delhi: Rajiv Gandhi hospital suspends non-COVID services, earmarked only for coronavirus patients again

Latest India News