35 AIIMS staff members including doctors, nurses test Covid positive

At least 35 staff members of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) have been found positive for coronavirus. The staff includes doctors and nurses. On Thursday, the national capital reported over 7,400 cases of Covid-19 at a time when the country is going through the second wave of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, around 37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital have been found Covid-19 positive since March 2021. These include senior, junior and resident doctors. They were found to have mild symptoms, and are out of danger. All of them had received both vaccine doses.

Earlier this week, over 40 doctors of Lucknow's King George's Medical University were found infected with the virus. Most of the doctors had already received both jabs of the coronavirus vaccine.

Amid the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised on the 'test track & treat' mantra, besides stressing on following Covid appropriate behaviour and effective Covid management measures to check the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister held a virtual meeting with all the Chief Ministers to review the Covid situation in the country on Thursday, his second interaction with the CMs within a month.

The Prime Minister pointed out that to contain the spread of the virus, testing and tracking play an effective role.

