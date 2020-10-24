Image Source : PTI Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category, health risks likely

Delhi's air quality on Saturday deteriorated to 'severe' category, which is likely to pose severe health risks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 432 while it stood at 427 and 409 in Mundka and Wazirpur, respectively.

Delhi: Air Quality Index deteriorates to 'severe' category in Alipur, Mundka and Wazirpur as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data.



'Severe' category's possible health impact: 'affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases'. pic.twitter.com/Jq2LLQDtU5 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

On Friday, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 374 in the morning and 366 by evening as compared to 302 on the previous day.



An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Ten monitoring stations in Delhi entered the 'severe' zone, according to the AQI monitoring mobile application SAMEER, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



These include Alipur with AQI of 447, Shadipur with 441, Mundka with AQI of 419, Wazirpur with 432, Anand Vihar with 405, Bawana with 413, Vivek Vihar with 422, Rohini- 401, Jahangirpuri with AQI of 418 and Patparganj with 405.

According to SAFAR, extremely calm surface wind conditions prevail over the Delhi region and are forecast to continue for two days.

