Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for third consecutive day as stubble burning rises to 40 pc

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for third consecutive day

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category for the third consecutive day on Monday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealed. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 362 in Sonia Vihar, 345 in Bawana, 326 in Patparganj and 373 in Jahangirpuri; all four in 'very poor' category, as per the CPCB data.

Meanwhile, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution rose to 40 per cent on Sunday, the maximum so far this season, according to a central government air quality monitoring agency.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said 3,216 farm fires were spotted over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday.



The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was 40 per cent on Sunday, the maximum so far this season.

It was 32 per cent on Saturday, 19 per cent on Friday and 36 per cent on Thursday, the second highest this season so far.

Last year, the stubble contribution to Delhi's pollution had peaked to 44 per cent on November 1, according to SAFAR data.

NASA's satellite imagery showed a large, dense cluster of fire dots covering Punjab and parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

