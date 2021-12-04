Saturday, December 04, 2021
     
Cyclone Jawad LIVE UPDATES: Indian Navy ramps up for rescue, relief ops; carries out preparatory activities

As depression over southeast Bay of Bengal likely to intensify as Cyclonic Storm, 'Jawad' and moving North Westerly direction and is likely to cross the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha today.

Bhubaneswar Updated on: December 04, 2021 7:29 IST
Image Source : PTI.

Boat anchored along the shore in view of Cyclone Jawad in Puri. 

With Cyclonic Storm, 'Jawad', likely to hit North Andhra Pradesh today, the Indian Navy on Friday said that it has ramped up rescue and relief operations to minimise damages. As depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal likely to intensify as Cyclonic Storm, 'Jawad' and moving North Westerly direction and is likely to cross the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on Saturday, Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm. "Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, and Naval Officers-in-Charge at Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Area have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of Cyclone 'Jawad' and is in constant liaison with the State Administrations for rendering assistance as required," the Navy said in a release.

 

 

  • Dec 04, 2021 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Andhra Pradesh govt sets up 197 relief camps in schools, community halls

    Andhra Pradesh government has set up 197 relief camps in schools and community halls. Eleven teams of NDRF have deployed whereas 5 teams of SDRF and six teams of Coast Guard are in place. Village secretaries and District collectorates will function throughout the night. As many as two helicopters are on standby. Rs 1 crore has been released to tackle any unforeseen situation.

  • Dec 04, 2021 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations to combat with any casualty

    Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial surveys of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required.

  • Dec 04, 2021 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Andhra Pradesh govt evacuated over 54,000 people from three districts

    As Cyclone Jawad is likely hit to north Andhra Pradesh today, the state government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts. The rescue team has evacuated 15,755 people from Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam.

  • Dec 04, 2021 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    13 flood relief teams, four diving teams kept on standby in rescue operations: Indian Navy

    Indian Navy said that 13 flood relief teams (FRT) and four diving teams are kept on standby to be deployed for assisting in the rescue and relief operations. As many as three FRT and two diving teams have been dispatched to Odisha from Visakhapatnam to augment the existing resources.

