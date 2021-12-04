Cyclone Jawad LIVE UPDATES: Indian Navy ramps up for rescue, relief ops; carries out preparatory activities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Boat anchored along the shore in view of Cyclone Jawad in Puri.

With Cyclonic Storm, 'Jawad', likely to hit North Andhra Pradesh today, the Indian Navy on Friday said that it has ramped up rescue and relief operations to minimise damages. As depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal likely to intensify as Cyclonic Storm, 'Jawad' and moving North Westerly direction and is likely to cross the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on Saturday, Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm. "Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, and Naval Officers-in-Charge at Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Area have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of Cyclone 'Jawad' and is in constant liaison with the State Administrations for rendering assistance as required," the Navy said in a release.

Latest India News