Political row erupts after CPI-M turns down Ram temple inauguration invite over 'politicisation'

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury turned down an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A political row has erupted after the CPI (M) on Tuesday turned down an invitation to attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Party's general secretary Sitaram Yechury confirmed he would not be attending the consecration ceremony owing to the 'politicisation of religious belief'.

"I have not told anybody anything so far. Nripendra Mishra was escorted by a VHP leader who came and gave me the invitation..." he told news agency ANI.

What did Sitaram Yechury said?

"Religion is a personal choice of every individual. We respect and safeguard the right of every individual to choose their particular form of faith...As far as the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court are concerned they have very clearly said that the state shall not profess any particular religion or have any religious affiliation," Yechury added.

"What is happening in this inauguration ceremony is that it has been converted into a state-sponsored event with the Prime Minister, UP CM and others holding Constitutional positions... This is straightforward politicisation of the religious belief of the people which is not in consonance with the Constitution. Therefore, in these circumstances, I regret not being able to attend the event," the CPI (M) general secretary added.

Brinda Karat defends party's decision

Another CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said that her party doesn't subscribe to combining religion with politics and neither does it stand for the 'politicisation' of a religious event.

"Our party will not attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. We respect the religious sentiments of the people but they (BJP) are combining religion with politics. This is an attempt to politicise a religious programme. This is not right," she added.

BJP reacts to CPI (M) decision

Reacting to the Left party's decision, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said, 'Invitations were sent to all but only those called by Lord Ram will come." Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has also lambasted the CPI (M) over its decision to give a miss to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Ram temple consecration on January 22

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

