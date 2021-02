Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests negative for coronavirus

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested negative for coronavirus on Sunday, the CM's office said. Earlier, Rupani, 64, tested positive for the viral

infection on February 15, a day after he fainted on a stage during campaigning for civic polls in Vadodara.

Since then, he was undergoing treatment at the U N MehtaHeart Hospital in Ahmedabad.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday, he "tested negative for COVID-19 in the RT-PCR test done today".

Latest India News