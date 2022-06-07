Tuesday, June 07, 2022
     
  4. India logs 3,714 new COVID cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours; Maharashtra worst hit

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2022 9:43 IST
India covid19 cases
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: BMC workers clean a Jumbo Covid 19 Centre setup at Malad, as cases are on the rise

Highlights

  • The active cases in the country increased to 26,976
  • The total death toll in the country due to coronavirus has now reached 5,24,708
  • The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections

India reported 3,714 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,85,049. The active cases in the country increased to 26,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,708 with seven fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has been reporting the maximum number of new coronavirus cases since the past few days, but no pandemic-related deaths. The state saw a rise of 662 COVID cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 7429.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 9917   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 68 2305189 14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3   64209   296      
4 Assam 10   716241   7986      
5 Bihar 74 818508 12256      
6 Chandigarh 135 91251 10  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 76 1138404 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1349 73  1881416 320  26212      
10 Goa 274 12  241947 18  3832      
11 Gujarat 344 1214227 49  10944      
12 Haryana 821 92  992357 257  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 97 15  280917 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 449476 4752      
15 Jharkhand 49 430016 5319      
16 Karnataka 2441 27  3911040 203  40108      
17 Kerala*** 9405 570  6486092 807  69796   6 6
18 Ladakh 7   28037 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 253 1031829 35  10737      
21 Maharashtra 7429 662  7738938 374  147866      
22 Manipur 5   135116   2120      
23 Meghalaya 1   92233   1593      
24 Mizoram 117 12  227617 18  700      
25 Nagaland 1   34736   761      
26 Odisha 138 1279253 18  9126      
27 Puducherry 41   163895 1962      
28 Punjab 124 742591 16  17754   1
29 Rajasthan 349 90  1276148 124  9557      
30 Sikkim 1 38713   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 862 26  3417286 64  38025      
32 Telangana 582 19  788979 46  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 480 429795 16  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 968 76  2056172 61  23522      
36 West Bengal 412 14  1998069 39  21205      
Total# 26976 1194  42633365 2513  524708 6 7

