India logs 3,714 new COVID cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours; Maharashtra worst hit

India reported 3,714 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,85,049. The active cases in the country increased to 26,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,24,708 with seven fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Maharashtra has been reporting the maximum number of new coronavirus cases since the past few days, but no pandemic-related deaths. The state saw a rise of 662 COVID cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 7429.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|2
|9917
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|68
|2
|2305189
|5
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|64209
|296
|4
|Assam
|10
|716241
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|74
|1
|818508
|5
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|135
|2
|91251
|10
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|76
|8
|1138404
|7
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1349
|73
|1881416
|320
|26212
|10
|Goa
|274
|12
|241947
|18
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|344
|4
|1214227
|49
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|821
|92
|992357
|257
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|97
|15
|280917
|9
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|55
|3
|449476
|6
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|49
|4
|430016
|2
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|2441
|27
|3911040
|203
|40108
|17
|Kerala***
|9405
|570
|6486092
|807
|69796
|6
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|7
|28037
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|253
|5
|1031829
|35
|10737
|21
|Maharashtra
|7429
|662
|7738938
|374
|147866
|22
|Manipur
|5
|135116
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|1
|92233
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|117
|12
|227617
|18
|700
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|34736
|761
|26
|Odisha
|138
|5
|1279253
|18
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|41
|163895
|3
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|124
|6
|742591
|16
|17754
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|349
|90
|1276148
|124
|9557
|30
|Sikkim
|1
|1
|38713
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|862
|26
|3417286
|64
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|582
|19
|788979
|46
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|480
|9
|429795
|16
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|968
|76
|2056172
|61
|23522
|36
|West Bengal
|412
|14
|1998069
|39
|21205
|Total#
|26976
|1194
|42633365
|2513
|524708
|1
|6
|7
