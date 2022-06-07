India logs 3,714 new COVID cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours; Maharashtra worst hit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: BMC workers clean a Jumbo Covid 19 Centre setup at Malad, as cases are on the rise

Highlights The active cases in the country increased to 26,976

The total death toll in the country due to coronavirus has now reached 5,24,708

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections

India reported 3,714 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,85,049. The active cases in the country increased to 26,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,708 with seven fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has been reporting the maximum number of new coronavirus cases since the past few days, but no pandemic-related deaths. The state saw a rise of 662 COVID cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 7429.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 2 9917 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 68 2 2305189 5 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64209 296 4 Assam 10 716241 7986 5 Bihar 74 1 818508 5 12256 6 Chandigarh 135 2 91251 10 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 76 8 1138404 7 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1349 73 1881416 320 26212 10 Goa 274 12 241947 18 3832 11 Gujarat 344 4 1214227 49 10944 12 Haryana 821 92 992357 257 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 97 15 280917 9 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 3 449476 6 4752 15 Jharkhand 49 4 430016 2 5319 16 Karnataka 2441 27 3911040 203 40108 17 Kerala*** 9405 570 6486092 807 69796 6 6 18 Ladakh 7 28037 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 253 5 1031829 35 10737 21 Maharashtra 7429 662 7738938 374 147866 22 Manipur 5 135116 2120 23 Meghalaya 1 92233 1593 24 Mizoram 117 12 227617 18 700 25 Nagaland 1 34736 761 26 Odisha 138 5 1279253 18 9126 27 Puducherry 41 163895 3 1962 28 Punjab 124 6 742591 16 17754 1 1 29 Rajasthan 349 90 1276148 124 9557 30 Sikkim 1 1 38713 452 31 Tamil Nadu 862 26 3417286 64 38025 32 Telangana 582 19 788979 46 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 480 9 429795 16 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 968 76 2056172 61 23522 36 West Bengal 412 14 1998069 39 21205 Total# 26976 1194 42633365 2513 524708 1 6 7

