  COVID-19 BF.7 variant updates: Expect close to 100 million cases, 1 million deaths in China, say Doctors
COVID-19 BF.7 variant updates: Expect close to 100 million cases, 1 million deaths in China, say Doctors

COVID-19 updates: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday announced that the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for passengers coming from five countries including China.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: December 25, 2022 8:16 IST
Image Source : MANSUKH MANDAVIYA (TWITTER). COVID-19 updates: Expect close to 100 million cases, 1 million deaths in China, say Doctors.

COVID-19 BF.7 variant updates: Doctors are expecting approximately 100 million COVID and one million deaths in China amid the recent rise in infection. "Based on mathematical calculations, we expect close to 100 million COVID cases in China, five million admissions and one million deaths, which is a huge number," said Dr Neeraj Kumar Gupta, HOD of Pulmonary Medicine at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. Gupta said that China is at the same stage where India was earlier but India is now well-experienced in fighting the virus."We faced the first wave, second wave of a much serious delta variant and the third wave of the Omicron variant which was not that serious but very infectious," Gupta said. He said that Chinese citizens have low immunity due to the country's strict lockdown strategies.

  • Dec 25, 2022 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Nepal health ministry issues alert on new covid variant BF.7

    Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday cautioned the public about the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant BF.7 and advised people to mask up in public places.In a press statement, the Nepal Health Ministry said that the new variant of Covid-19 has not been confirmed in Nepal so far. However, due to its growing influence in neighbouring countries, there is a need to be alert in the Himalayan nation as well.

  • Dec 25, 2022 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    China's crematoriums fill up amid rise in COVID-19 cases: Report

    As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at a meteoric pace in China, crematoriums throughout the country are getting packed and people are forced to wait for hours to get their loved ones cremated, American broadcaster CNN reported. Social media posts have described the frustration faced by many people in trying to find a hearse and the difficulty of occupying a slot for cremation at a funeral home, the report added.

  • Dec 25, 2022 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    China's new COVID variant a threat to Pakistan: NCOC

    The new coronavirus variant spreading in China is a threat to Pakistan, the country's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday, according to a report by Geo News.The same report said that "As per the NCOC, there is a risk that the new variant may enter Pakistan after China decided to lift the lockdown and travel restrictions." China has seen a rapid surge in the number of COVID cases after the Chinese government abruptly shifted its policies.According to NCOC officials, Pakistan is fully prepared to control the new variant.The country has in the past, dealt with COVID variants in a timely manner, they said."There is a low risk due to the inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination of 90 per cent of the eligible population in Pakistan has been completed," the officials said as quoted by Geo News.

  • Dec 25, 2022 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Centre and States need to work in "tandem": Mansukh Mandaviya

    Taking note of the rising cases of COVID globally, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that the Centre and States need to work in "tandem" and in a "collaborative spirit" as was done during the previous surges.Mandaviya, while chairing a virtual meeting on Friday with the health ministers of the states, Principal Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries and Information Commissioners, said that the country needs to be on the alert and be fully prepared for COVID management.

     

  • Dec 25, 2022 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers coming from 5 countries including China

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday announced that the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for passengers coming from five countries including China."The RT-PCR test to be mandatory for international arrivals from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand. On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid-19 infection, then he/she will be put under quarantine," Health Minister Mandaviya said. 

  • Dec 25, 2022 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mock drills to be conducted at all health facilities across country in wake of COVID alarm

    Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday decided to hold mock drills at all health facilities across the country on December 27 in the wake of the COVID alarm due to a surge in infection in many countries.This is to ensure readiness in the availability of oxygen support, and ICU beds among other preparedness measures in case of a surge of COVID cases in India.

  • Dec 25, 2022 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Doctors expecting approximately one million deaths in China amid recent rise in infection

    "Based on mathematical calculations, we expect close to 100 million COVID cases in China, five million admissions and one million deaths, which is a huge number," said Dr Neeraj Kumar Gupta, HOD of Pulmonary Medicine at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. Gupta said that China is at the same stage where India was earlier but India is now well-experienced in fighting the virus.

    "We faced the first wave, second wave of a much serious delta variant and the third wave of the Omicron variant which was not that serious but very infectious," Gupta said. He said that Chinese citizens have low immunity due to the country's strict lockdown strategies.

