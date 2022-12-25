COVID-19 BF.7 variant updates: Expect close to 100 million cases, 1 million deaths in China, say Doctors

"Based on mathematical calculations, we expect close to 100 million COVID cases in China, five million admissions and one million deaths, which is a huge number," said Dr Neeraj Kumar Gupta, HOD of Pulmonary Medicine at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. Gupta said that China is at the same stage where India was earlier but India is now well-experienced in fighting the virus.

"We faced the first wave, second wave of a much serious delta variant and the third wave of the Omicron variant which was not that serious but very infectious," Gupta said. He said that Chinese citizens have low immunity due to the country's strict lockdown strategies.